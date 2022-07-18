Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kuje Prison Attack: DCP Kyari begs for bail, as NDLEA calls first witness
News photo Vanguard News  - The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has fixed Wednesday to hear a fresh bail application that was brought before it by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, who is facing drug trafficking charge.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cocaine deal: NDLEA opens case against DCP Abba Kyari, calls first witness Nigerian Tribune:
Cocaine deal: NDLEA opens case against DCP Abba Kyari, calls first witness
Sahara Reporters:
Disgraced Police Boss, Abba Kyari Seeks Fresh Bail Over Kuje Prison Attack As NDLEA Begins Trial
Aftermath of Kuje prison attack: Kyari, others seek fresh bail – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Aftermath of Kuje prison attack: Kyari, others seek fresh bail – The Sun Nigeria
Kuje prison attack: Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari begs for bail, says his life in danger behind bars The Street Journal:
Kuje prison attack: Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari begs for bail, says his life in danger behind bars


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 "I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson - Legit, 14 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: NUBIFIE threatens shutdown of financial institutions if crisis lingers - National Accord, 21 hours ago
5 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 18 hours ago
6 Troops eliminated five terrorists, recovered weapons in Benue, Katsina: DHQ - Peoples Gazette, 11 hours ago
7 Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info