Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyo Assembly Approves Bayo Lawal As Deputy Governor After after Olaniyan’s removal
News photo TV360 Nigeria  - The Oyo State House of Assembly on Monday has approved the appointment of Adebayo Lawal as the new Deputy Governor following the impeachment of Rauf Olaniyan. The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde in a letter to the lawmakers which was presented at ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Oyo Assembly Appoints New Deputy Governor, Adebayo Lawal KOKO TV Nigeria:
Oyo Assembly Appoints New Deputy Governor, Adebayo Lawal
Oyo Assembly Approves Bayo Lawal As New Deputy Governor After Impeaching Rauf Olaniyan Naija News:
Oyo Assembly Approves Bayo Lawal As New Deputy Governor After Impeaching Rauf Olaniyan
Oyo Assembly approves Adebayo Lawal as new Deputy Governor News Breakers:
Oyo Assembly approves Adebayo Lawal as new Deputy Governor
Oyo Assembly approves Lawal as new deputy governor - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Oyo Assembly approves Lawal as new deputy governor - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 God bless you for this act alone Sir - Davido prays for President Buhari after his Uncle won Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 "I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 ASUU strike: NUBIFIE threatens shutdown of financial institutions if crisis lingers - National Accord, 15 hours ago
6 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 12 hours ago
7 Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Commuters react to new BRT fares - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed visit Obasanjo to rally support ahead of 2023 election - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info