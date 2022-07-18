Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


JAMB to Chart Policy Directions for Tertiary Institutions The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it is set to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions.
News photo This Day  - JAMB to Chart Policy Directions for Tertiary Institutions The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it is set to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The board

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

JAMB to chart policy directions for tertiary institutions Peoples Gazette:
JAMB to chart policy directions for tertiary institutions
JAMB set to chart policy directions for tertiary institutions The Eagle Online:
JAMB set to chart policy directions for tertiary institutions
JAMB to chart policy directions for tertiary institutions — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
JAMB to chart policy directions for tertiary institutions — NEWSVERGE
JAMB to chart policy directions for tertiary institutions Prompt News:
JAMB to chart policy directions for tertiary institutions


   More Picks
1 "I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Seven wedding guests allegedly killed by security men in Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 "I can't talk now"; Empress Njamah reacts to viral rumours of Ada Ameh's death - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Wike has youthful exuberance and there are people inciting him - Sule Lamido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 2023: Kwankwaso only threat to PDP, not Tinubu – Atiku’s ally - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 NSCDC Apprehends Eight, Seizes Seven Trucks of Adulterated AGO in A’Ibom - This Day, 6 hours ago
8 JAMB to announce new admission cut-off marks for 2022/2023 session - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
9 2023: Atiku Finally Reacts To Limping Video After Being Accused Of Being Sick - Tori News, 16 hours ago
10 Peter Obi marked for assassination ? Prophet Olujobi calls for prayers for the presidential aspirant as he makes political revelations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info