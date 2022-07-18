Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


JAMB to announce new admission cut-off marks for 2022/2023 session
News photo The Guardian  - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and stakeholders are to meet to decide the minimum admission cut-off mark for the 20222023 academic session.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

JAMB, others decide 2022 admission cut-off marks Thursday The Punch:
JAMB, others decide 2022 admission cut-off marks Thursday
JAMB To Announce New Admission Cut-Off Marks For 2022/2023 Session Independent:
JAMB To Announce New Admission Cut-Off Marks For 2022/2023 Session
JAMB, others decide 2022 admission cut-off marks Thursday Sundiata Post:
JAMB, others decide 2022 admission cut-off marks Thursday
JAMB to announce new admission cut-off marks for 2022/2023 session News Breakers:
JAMB to announce new admission cut-off marks for 2022/2023 session
JAMB, others meet to decide 2022 admission cut-off marks Tunde Ednut:
JAMB, others meet to decide 2022 admission cut-off marks
JAMB, others meet to decide 2022 admission cut-off marks Within Nigeria:
JAMB, others meet to decide 2022 admission cut-off marks


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 "I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
5 Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Gunmen kill seven wedding guests in Imo - The Nation, 11 hours ago
10 2023: Atiku Finally Reacts To Limping Video After Being Accused Of Being Sick - Tori News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info