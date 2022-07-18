Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Fire guts Okobaba plank market in Lagos again [Photos]
Vanguard News
- —Destroys property worth millions of naira By Olasunkanmi Akoni Raging fire on Monday, has gutted the Okobaba Plank Market, adjacent Third Mainland Bridge, Ebute Metta,
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Again, fire guts Oko Baba plank market in Lagos
Channels Television:
Firefighters Battle Fire At Okobaba
The Sun:
Okobaba plank market goes up inflames
The Street Journal:
Fire razes Okobaba plank market in Lagos (Photos)
More Picks
1
Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
3
"I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson -
Legit,
22 hours ago
4
Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Seven wedding guests allegedly killed by security men in Imo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
38 mins ago
6
Wike has youthful exuberance and there are people inciting him - Sule Lamido -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
"I can't talk now"; Empress Njamah reacts to viral rumours of Ada Ameh's death -
Legit,
21 hours ago
9
Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
