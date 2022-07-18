Suspected political thugs attack Osun commissioner’s house, properties destroyed

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
3
|
"I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson - Legit,
13 hours ago
|
4
|
ASUU strike: NUBIFIE threatens shutdown of financial institutions if crisis lingers - National Accord,
20 hours ago
|
5
|
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports,
16 hours ago
|
6
|
Troops eliminated five terrorists, recovered weapons in Benue, Katsina: DHQ - Peoples Gazette,
10 hours ago
|
7
|
Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
8
|
Commuters react to new BRT fares - Vanguard News,
1 day ago
|
9
|
Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
10
|
Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago