NMA hails Osinbajo for patronizing local hospital, urges Nigerian politicians to stop medical tourism
Daily Nigerian  - The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has called on other political office holders in the country to emulate Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to end medical tourism.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

