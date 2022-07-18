Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Kwankwaso unveils Idahosa, says ‘my running mate is Doctor of Divinity, Philosophy’
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, on Monday unveiled Bishop Isaac Idahosa, as his running mate for 2023 poll.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

