Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We will soon curb medical tourism - Buhari
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the medical manpower needed to curb medical tourism in the country will soon be realised.

 

Speaking on Monday July 18 at the groundbr

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We’ll soon curb medical tourism – Buhari Daily Trust:
We’ll soon curb medical tourism – Buhari
We Are Working To Curb Medical Tourism - Buhari The Trent:
We Are Working To Curb Medical Tourism - Buhari
We Are Working To Curb Medical Tourism – Buhari News Breakers:
We Are Working To Curb Medical Tourism – Buhari
We will soon curb medical tourism in Nigeria — President Buhari Instablog 9ja:
We will soon curb medical tourism in Nigeria — President Buhari


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 "I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
5 Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Gunmen kill seven wedding guests in Imo - The Nation, 11 hours ago
10 2023: Atiku Finally Reacts To Limping Video After Being Accused Of Being Sick - Tori News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info