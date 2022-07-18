Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We’re working to end ASUU strike -FG
The Nation  - The Federal Government has said it is working not only to end the current strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) but to eliminate future strikes by the union.The government stated this at the 81st Plenary Meeting of the Joint Consu

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari not ready to end ASUU strike - Don Daily Post:
Buhari not ready to end ASUU strike - Don
Sad News For Students As Don Reveals Buhari Is Not Ready To End ASUU Strike Tori News:
Sad News For Students As Don Reveals Buhari Is Not Ready To End ASUU Strike
FG, ASUU move to end strike News Diary Online:
FG, ASUU move to end strike
Buhari not ready to end ASUU strike – Don Within Nigeria:
Buhari not ready to end ASUU strike – Don


   More Picks
1 Seven wedding guests allegedly killed by security men in Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Troops eliminated five terrorists, recovered weapons in Benue, Katsina: DHQ - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
3 APC Hoodlums Vandalise Shops In Osun Capital, Osogbo Over Traders' Alleged Refusal To Vote For Governor Oyetola - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
4 2023: Sowore's party, AAC picks reality TV star, Caroline Danjuma as running mate to Akwa Ibom gubernatorial candidate - The Street Journal, 16 hours ago
5 El-Rufai blocked use of Arewa House in Kaduna - Peter Obi's supporters - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Wike has youthful exuberance and there are people inciting him - Sule Lamido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement - Legit, 3 hours ago
10 NUC seeks VCs’ support to end ASUU strike — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info