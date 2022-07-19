Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Security men kill seven wedding guests in Imo
Daily Trust  - There was anger in Imo State on Monday after news filtered in that gunmen suspected to be operatives of Ebubeagu Security outfit allegedly killed seven wedding guests in Awomama, Oru West Local Government Area of the state.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

