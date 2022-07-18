Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court orders foreigners’ arrest for alleged N9.4bn fraud
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday ordered the arrest of two businessmen for alleged N9.4 billion fraud.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court orders arrest of foreigners over alleged N9.4b fraud The Guardian:
Court orders arrest of foreigners over alleged N9.4b fraud
Court Orders Arrest Of 2 Foreigners For N9.4bn Fraud Leadership:
Court Orders Arrest Of 2 Foreigners For N9.4bn Fraud
N9.4bn fraud: Judge orders arrest of 2 foreigners – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
N9.4bn fraud: Judge orders arrest of 2 foreigners – The Sun Nigeria
Lagos court orders arrest of two foreigners over N9.4bn fraud charges The Street Journal:
Lagos court orders arrest of two foreigners over N9.4bn fraud charges
N9.4bn Fraud: Judge Orders Arrest Of 2 Foreigners The Nigeria Lawyer:
N9.4bn Fraud: Judge Orders Arrest Of 2 Foreigners


   More Picks
1 "I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Seven wedding guests allegedly killed by security men in Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 "I can't talk now"; Empress Njamah reacts to viral rumours of Ada Ameh's death - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Wike has youthful exuberance and there are people inciting him - Sule Lamido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 2023: Kwankwaso only threat to PDP, not Tinubu – Atiku’s ally - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 NSCDC Apprehends Eight, Seizes Seven Trucks of Adulterated AGO in A’Ibom - This Day, 6 hours ago
8 JAMB to announce new admission cut-off marks for 2022/2023 session - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
9 2023: Atiku Finally Reacts To Limping Video After Being Accused Of Being Sick - Tori News, 16 hours ago
10 Peter Obi marked for assassination ? Prophet Olujobi calls for prayers for the presidential aspirant as he makes political revelations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info