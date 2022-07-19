Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Election materials will remain with CBN, says INEC
News photo The Punch  - The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it will continue to keep sensitive election materials with the Central Bank of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

INEC To Consider CBN For Storage Of Election Materials Biz Watch Nigeria:
INEC To Consider CBN For Storage Of Election Materials
2023: INEC To Resume Storage Of Election Materials With CBN The Will:
2023: INEC To Resume Storage Of Election Materials With CBN
2023 elections: INEC to meet CBN over shortage of electoral materials National Accord:
2023 elections: INEC to meet CBN over shortage of electoral materials
Election materials will remain with CBN, says INEC News Breakers:
Election materials will remain with CBN, says INEC
INEC Reverses Over Custody of Election Materials; To Remain With CBN NPO Reports:
INEC Reverses Over Custody of Election Materials; To Remain With CBN


   More Picks
1 2023: Sowore's party, AAC picks reality TV star, Caroline Danjuma as running mate to Akwa Ibom gubernatorial candidate - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
2 APC Hoodlums Vandalise Shops In Osun Capital, Osogbo Over Traders' Alleged Refusal To Vote For Governor Oyetola - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 Oyo Assembly Approves Bayo Lawal As Deputy Governor After after Olaniyan’s removal - TV360 Nigeria, 24 hours ago
4 Live Blogging: Morocco Vs Nigeria – WAFCON 2022 Semi-final - Complete Sports, 18 hours ago
5 El-Rufai blocked use of Arewa House in Kaduna - Peter Obi's supporters - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Wike has youthful exuberance and there are people inciting him - Sule Lamido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 My country has zero value for human lives - Yemi Alade - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement - Legit, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info