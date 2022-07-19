Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No woman can snatch him – Woman boldly reveals she locked her man in juju bottle (Watch video)
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

A woman has set tongues wagging online after she made a shocking revelation about her relationship.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

"No woman can snatch him" – Woman brags as she reveals she locked her man in Yaba Left Online:
"No woman can snatch him" – Woman brags as she reveals she locked her man in 'juju bottle' (Video)
He Can Tori News:
He Can't Cheat - Woman Boldly Reveals She Locked Her Man In Juju Bottle (Video)
VIDEO: Lady Reveals Why She Locked Her Man In ‘Juju Bottle’ News Break:
VIDEO: Lady Reveals Why She Locked Her Man In ‘Juju Bottle’
"No Woman Can Snatch Him" – Woman Boldly Reveals She Locked Her Man In Juju Bottle (Video below) Edujandon:
"No Woman Can Snatch Him" – Woman Boldly Reveals She Locked Her Man In Juju Bottle (Video below)
“No woman can snatch him” – Woman brags as she reveals she locked her man in ‘juju bottle’ (Video) Naija Parrot:
“No woman can snatch him” – Woman brags as she reveals she locked her man in ‘juju bottle’ (Video)


   More Picks
1 2023: Sowore's party, AAC picks reality TV star, Caroline Danjuma as running mate to Akwa Ibom gubernatorial candidate - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
2 APC Hoodlums Vandalise Shops In Osun Capital, Osogbo Over Traders' Alleged Refusal To Vote For Governor Oyetola - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics - Instablog 9ja, 9 hours ago
4 Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Live Blogging: Morocco Vs Nigeria – WAFCON 2022 Semi-final - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
6 El-Rufai blocked use of Arewa House in Kaduna - Peter Obi's supporters - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Wike has youthful exuberance and there are people inciting him - Sule Lamido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Peter Obi Celebrates His 61st Birthday (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
9 Lai Mohammed bashed for accusing Peter Obi of sponsoring EndSARS protest - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 "I clearly need more friends" DJ Cuppy says as she flies alone on private jet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info