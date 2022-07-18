Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You can’t pay salaries, pensions because lot of Osun money is taken to Lagos – Adeleke tells Oyetola
Within Nigeria  - The Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said that the reason the state government is owing salaries and cannot pay pensioners is that a lot of the state’s money is taken to Lagos State. Adeleke stated this on Monday during an ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

A lot of Osun money is taken to Lagos – Adeleke Daily Trust:
A lot of Osun money is taken to Lagos – Adeleke
A Lot Of Osun Money Is Taken To Lagos – Adeleke Naija News:
A Lot Of Osun Money Is Taken To Lagos – Adeleke
You can’t pay salaries, pensions because lot of Osun money is taken to Lagos – Adeleke tells Oyetola Tunde Ednut:
You can’t pay salaries, pensions because lot of Osun money is taken to Lagos – Adeleke tells Oyetola
Oyetola can Kemi Filani Blog:
Oyetola can't pay salaries, pensions because a lot of Osun money is taken to Lagos – Adeleke - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 "I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
5 Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Gunmen kill seven wedding guests in Imo - The Nation, 11 hours ago
10 2023: Atiku Finally Reacts To Limping Video After Being Accused Of Being Sick - Tori News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info