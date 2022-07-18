Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Seven wedding guests allegedly killed by security men in Imo
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Operatives of the SouthEast security outfit, Ebubeagu, have been accused of killing seven wedding guests in Awomama, Oru West Local Government Area of Imo state.

 

According to Dai

39 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Gunmen kill seven wedding guests in Imo The Nation:
Gunmen kill seven wedding guests in Imo
Gunmen Kill 7 Wedding Guests In Imo Leadership:
Gunmen Kill 7 Wedding Guests In Imo
Ebubeagu kills 7 wedding guests, injures 5 in Imo Daily Trust:
Ebubeagu kills 7 wedding guests, injures 5 in Imo
Protest as gunmen kill 7 wedding guests in Imo The Sun:
Protest as gunmen kill 7 wedding guests in Imo
Confusion in Imo community over murder of seven wedding guests Ripples Nigeria:
Confusion in Imo community over murder of seven wedding guests
Gunmen Kill Wedding Guests In Imo The Will:
Gunmen Kill Wedding Guests In Imo
Panic As Gunmen Kill 7 Wedding Guests In Imo News Breakers:
Panic As Gunmen Kill 7 Wedding Guests In Imo
Ebubeagu operatives allegedly kill seven wedding guests in Imo Within Nigeria:
Ebubeagu operatives allegedly kill seven wedding guests in Imo


