Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics
Instablog 9ja
- The Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has addressed those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Nkechi Blessing Blasts Those Criticizing Her Colleagues For Participating In Politics (Video)
Tori News:
You’re Hypocrites – Nkechi Blessing Lambasts Those Criticizing Entertainers For Participating In Politics (Video)
Gist Reel:
“You’re hypocrites” – Nkechi Blessing knocks those criticizing entertainers for participating in politics (Video)
Gist Lovers:
“You’re hypocrites” – Nkechi Blessing slams those criticizing actresses for participating in politics [Video]
More Picks
1
Seven wedding guests allegedly killed by security men in Imo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
APC Hoodlums Vandalise Shops In Osun Capital, Osogbo Over Traders' Alleged Refusal To Vote For Governor Oyetola -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
3
Wike has youthful exuberance and there are people inciting him - Sule Lamido -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement -
Legit,
1 hour ago
6
NUC seeks VCs’ support to end ASUU strike — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
19 hours ago
7
2023: Kwankwaso only threat to PDP, not Tinubu – Atiku’s ally -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
Court orders foreigners’ arrest for alleged N9.4bn fraud -
Ripples Nigeria,
12 hours ago
9
We will soon curb medical tourism - Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
NSCDC Apprehends Eight, Seizes Seven Trucks of Adulterated AGO in A’Ibom -
This Day,
8 hours ago
