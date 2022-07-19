Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC deceived me, I was paid for show not campaign rally – Portable [Video]
News photo Top Naija  - Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, ripped him off and lied about the reason for paying him.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

