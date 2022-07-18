Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nollywood mourns loss of 2 actresses within 24 hours
Vanguard News  - By Benjamin Njoku LAGOS — The Nigerian movie industry was thrown into yet another mourning as the industry lost two of its vibrant actresses, Ada

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nollywood loses another veteran Actress The Nation:
Nollywood loses another veteran Actress
Nollywood Mourns Another Veteran Actress Signal:
Nollywood Mourns Another Veteran Actress
Nollywood loses another veteran actress The Eagle Online:
Nollywood loses another veteran actress
Mourning hits Twitter as veteran actress Ada Ameh dies at 48. Pulse Nigeria:
Mourning hits Twitter as veteran actress Ada Ameh dies at 48.
Within 24 hours, Nollywood Has Lost Two Actresses Anaedo Online:
Within 24 hours, Nollywood Has Lost Two Actresses


   More Picks
1 Seven wedding guests allegedly killed by security men in Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 APC Hoodlums Vandalise Shops In Osun Capital, Osogbo Over Traders' Alleged Refusal To Vote For Governor Oyetola - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
3 Wike has youthful exuberance and there are people inciting him - Sule Lamido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement - Legit, 1 hour ago
6 NUC seeks VCs’ support to end ASUU strike — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 19 hours ago
7 2023: Kwankwaso only threat to PDP, not Tinubu – Atiku’s ally - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Court orders foreigners’ arrest for alleged N9.4bn fraud - Ripples Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 We will soon curb medical tourism - Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 NSCDC Apprehends Eight, Seizes Seven Trucks of Adulterated AGO in A’Ibom - This Day, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info