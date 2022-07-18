Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Photos of high school students writing their promotion exam on bare floor in Ogun state goes viral
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Photos of students of St. Kizito’s High School, Iwopin, Ogun Waterside, Ogun State writing their promotion exams on the bare floor have gone viral after being shared online. 

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

