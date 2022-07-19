2023: Herdsmen Send Important Message To Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others

A ... Naija News - The Fulani socio-cultural group, Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria, (KACRAN), has vowed to help any presidential candidate whose policies and programmes include livestock development, to clinch power in the 2023 election.A ...



News Credibility Score: 99%