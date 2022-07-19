Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Herdsmen Send Important Message To Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others
News photo Naija News  - The Fulani socio-cultural group, Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria, (KACRAN), has vowed to help any presidential candidate whose policies and programmes include livestock development, to clinch power in the 2023 election.
A ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Atiku sends sweet message to Peter Obi as he turns 61 Legit:
2023: Atiku sends sweet message to Peter Obi as he turns 61
Fulani Herdsmen Sends Strong Message To Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi Ahead Of 2023 Election Independent:
Fulani Herdsmen Sends Strong Message To Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi Ahead Of 2023 Election
2023: Herdsmen Send Strong Message To Peter Obi, Atiku, Tinubu The Trent:
2023: Herdsmen Send Strong Message To Peter Obi, Atiku, Tinubu
My Good Friend – Atiku Sends Message To Peter Obi As He Clocks 61 Tori News:
My Good Friend – Atiku Sends Message To Peter Obi As He Clocks 61
Atiku Sends Message To Peter Obi On 61st Birthday Talk Glitz:
Atiku Sends Message To Peter Obi On 61st Birthday


   More Picks
1 2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
2 Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Peter Obi Celebrates His 61st Birthday (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
4 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 8 hours ago
5 "I clearly need more friends" DJ Cuppy says as she flies alone on private jet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement - Legit, 12 hours ago
7 NSCDC Apprehends Eight, Seizes Seven Trucks of Adulterated AGO in A’Ibom - This Day, 18 hours ago
8 I was depressed, contemplated suicide while recording my album – Omah Lay - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 Redeemed Christian Church of God denies meeting/endorsing Tinubu and APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 CBN raises Interest Rate to 14%, the highest level since 2019, as Inflation Bites Nigerians - Legit, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info