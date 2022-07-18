Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement
Legit  - Show promoter Sam Larry has taken to social media to debunk the claim that he knows about how singer Portable founded one million boys. Read more on Legit.ng.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Show promoter, Sam Larry distances himself from Portable Linda Ikeji Blog:
Show promoter, Sam Larry distances himself from Portable's claims after the singer mentioned his name while declaring he founded 'One million boys, Ajah boys' (videos)
Sam Larry disowns Portable over one million boys ‘cruise’ video The Nation:
Sam Larry disowns Portable over one million boys ‘cruise’ video
Show Promoter, Sam Larry Denies Having Links With Cultists After Portable Mentioned His Name While Declaring He Founded Tori News:
Show Promoter, Sam Larry Denies Having Links With Cultists After Portable Mentioned His Name While Declaring He Founded 'One Million boys, Ajah Boys' (Video)
Music promoter, Sam Larry, distances self from Portable following ‘one million boys’ claim Ripples Nigeria:
Music promoter, Sam Larry, distances self from Portable following ‘one million boys’ claim
One Million Boys: Show Promoter, Sam Larry Distances Self From Portable News Break:
One Million Boys: Show Promoter, Sam Larry Distances Self From Portable
‘I don’t know you and One Million Boys cult’ — Show promoter, Sam Larry disowns Portable Nigerian Eye:
‘I don’t know you and One Million Boys cult’ — Show promoter, Sam Larry disowns Portable
Sam Larry Distances Self From Portable Following ‘One Million Boys’ Claim (Video) Mojidelano:
Sam Larry Distances Self From Portable Following ‘One Million Boys’ Claim (Video)
Sam Larry slams Portable over his Mp3 Bullet:
Sam Larry slams Portable over his 'One Million Boys' video


   More Picks
1 Seven wedding guests allegedly killed by security men in Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 APC Hoodlums Vandalise Shops In Osun Capital, Osogbo Over Traders' Alleged Refusal To Vote For Governor Oyetola - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
3 Wike has youthful exuberance and there are people inciting him - Sule Lamido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement - Legit, 1 hour ago
6 NUC seeks VCs’ support to end ASUU strike — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 19 hours ago
7 2023: Kwankwaso only threat to PDP, not Tinubu – Atiku’s ally - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Court orders foreigners’ arrest for alleged N9.4bn fraud - Ripples Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 We will soon curb medical tourism - Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 NSCDC Apprehends Eight, Seizes Seven Trucks of Adulterated AGO in A’Ibom - This Day, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info