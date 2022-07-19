Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

DisCos using estimated billing for 57% electricity consumers: NERC
News photo Peoples Gazette  - The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says 57.07 per cent of electricity consumers in the country were on estimated billing as of September 2021. NERC disclosed this in its Third Quarter Report 2021 obtained on Tuesday from its website.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

