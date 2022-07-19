Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Classmates that embarrassed me for owing school fees are now trying to reach out” – Singer Joeboy
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Popular Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, better known as Joeboy, has shared his grass to grace story while recounting how paying his school fees through secondary school was a struggle.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Classmates That Embarrassed Me For Owing School Fees Are Now Trying To Reach Out – Singer, Joeboy (Video) Tori News:
Classmates That Embarrassed Me For Owing School Fees Are Now Trying To Reach Out – Singer, Joeboy (Video)
Classmates that embarrassed me for owing school fees are now trying to reach out – Joeboy Correct NG:
Classmates that embarrassed me for owing school fees are now trying to reach out – Joeboy
Classmates that embarrassed me for owing school fees are now trying to reach out – Joeboy Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Classmates that embarrassed me for owing school fees are now trying to reach out – Joeboy
Classmates that embarrassed me for owing school fees are now trying to reach out – Joeboy Naija on Point:
Classmates that embarrassed me for owing school fees are now trying to reach out – Joeboy
“Classmates that embarrassed me for owing school fees are now trying to reach out”– Joeboy Gist Lovers:
“Classmates that embarrassed me for owing school fees are now trying to reach out”– Joeboy
“Classmates that embarrassed me for owing school fees are now trying to reach out” – Singer Joeboy Naija Parrot:
“Classmates that embarrassed me for owing school fees are now trying to reach out” – Singer Joeboy
Classmates That Embarrassed Me Over School Fees Are Now Begging Me – Joeboy [Video] Kanyi Daily:
Classmates That Embarrassed Me Over School Fees Are Now Begging Me – Joeboy [Video]


   More Picks
1 2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
2 Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 DisCos using estimated billing for 57% electricity consumers: NERC - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
5 Nigerian singer, Asake joins American record label, Empire - Top Naija, 21 hours ago
6 2023: Incorporate our interest or lose bloc votes – Herdsmen to Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement - Legit, 20 hours ago
8 I was depressed, contemplated suicide while recording my album – Omah Lay - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Redeemed Christian Church of God denies meeting/endorsing Tinubu and APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Dangote Industries completes issuance of N187.6bn bonds, largest in Nigerian capital market's history - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info