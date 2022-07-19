Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lady recounts how she and other passengers were attacked by bandits in Kogi state
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian lady has recounted how she and other passengers were attacked by bandits at Okene, in Kogi state recently.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lady narrates how she was attacked by bandits in Kogi state, claims the driver and some passengers were abducted (video) Yaba Left Online:
Lady narrates how she was attacked by bandits in Kogi state, claims the driver and some passengers were abducted (video)
Nigeria Is Finished - Lady Says As She Reveals Passengers Were Abducted After The Bus She Boarded Was Attacked By Bandits In Kogi (Video) Tori News:
Nigeria Is Finished - Lady Says As She Reveals Passengers Were Abducted After The Bus She Boarded Was Attacked By Bandits In Kogi (Video)
Lady recounts how she and other passengers were attacked by bandits in Kogi state Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Lady recounts how she and other passengers were attacked by bandits in Kogi state
Lady recounts how bandits abducted her bus driver, four co-passengers on Kogi highway (Video) The Street Journal:
Lady recounts how bandits abducted her bus driver, four co-passengers on Kogi highway (Video)


   More Picks
1 2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
2 Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Peter Obi Celebrates His 61st Birthday (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
4 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 8 hours ago
5 "I clearly need more friends" DJ Cuppy says as she flies alone on private jet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement - Legit, 12 hours ago
7 NSCDC Apprehends Eight, Seizes Seven Trucks of Adulterated AGO in A’Ibom - This Day, 18 hours ago
8 I was depressed, contemplated suicide while recording my album – Omah Lay - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 Redeemed Christian Church of God denies meeting/endorsing Tinubu and APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 CBN raises Interest Rate to 14%, the highest level since 2019, as Inflation Bites Nigerians - Legit, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info