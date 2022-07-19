Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We didn't authorise anyone to solicit funds - IPOB
News photo The Punch  - The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra has raised the alarm over reported cases of some persons allegedly claiming they were authorised to raise funds for its security arm, the Eastern Security Network.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

