Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala Visits Nigeria, Spotlights Importance Of Fisheries Subsidies, Local Vaccine Production
News photo Channels Television  - The Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Tuesday, visited Nigeria where she met with the Minister of State for Industries, Trade, and Investment, ambassador Maryam Katagum.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Okonjo Iweala Asks FG To Domesticate WTO Fisheries Funding In Nigeria Channels Television:
Okonjo Iweala Asks FG To Domesticate WTO Fisheries Funding In Nigeria
Nigeria Must Maximise WTO Fisheries Subsidies, Agreements — Okonjo-Iweala Leadership:
Nigeria Must Maximise WTO Fisheries Subsidies, Agreements — Okonjo-Iweala
Agreement on fishery subsidy key to fishery sustainance — Okonjo-iweala Prompt News:
Agreement on fishery subsidy key to fishery sustainance — Okonjo-iweala
WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala Visits Nigeria, Spotlights Importance Of Fisheries Subsidies, Local Vaccine Production Screen Gist:
WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala Visits Nigeria, Spotlights Importance Of Fisheries Subsidies, Local Vaccine Production
WTO’s Okonjo-Iweala Visits Nigeria, Harps On Fisheries Subsidies, Vaccine Production The New Diplomat:
WTO’s Okonjo-Iweala Visits Nigeria, Harps On Fisheries Subsidies, Vaccine Production


   More Picks
1 15 suspected armed robbers, cultists and drug dealers arrested in Ekiti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
3 Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 DisCos using estimated billing for 57% electricity consumers: NERC - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
5 NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari - Prompt News, 9 hours ago
6 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Nigerian singer, Asake joins American record label, Empire - Top Naija, 23 hours ago
8 APC deceived me, I was paid for show not campaign rally – Portable [Video] - Top Naija, 23 hours ago
9 Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement - Legit, 21 hours ago
10 I was depressed, contemplated suicide while recording my album – Omah Lay - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info