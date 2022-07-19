Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


With New NNPC, Nigeria’s Energy Security Is Guaranteed – Buhari
Leadership  - President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja unveiled the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Limited), affirming that the company is mandated by law to ensure that Nigeria’s national energy security is guaranteed.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NNPC Limited will guarantee energy security ― Buhari Nigerian Tribune:
NNPC Limited will guarantee energy security ― Buhari
Buhari attends unveiling of NNPC Limited Daily Post:
Buhari attends unveiling of NNPC Limited
President Buhari Unveils NNPC’s Limited New Logo Biz Watch Nigeria:
President Buhari Unveils NNPC’s Limited New Logo
New NNPC will guarantee national energy security, Buhari declares News Diary Online:
New NNPC will guarantee national energy security, Buhari declares
Buhari attends unveiling of NNPC Limited Nigerian Eye:
Buhari attends unveiling of NNPC Limited


   More Picks
1 'I wish my good friend a memorable birthday' -- Atiku hails Peter Obi at 61 - The Cable, 24 hours ago
2 NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
3 15 suspected armed robbers, cultists and drug dealers arrested in Ekiti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Dangote Industries completes issuance of N187.6bn bonds, largest in Nigerian capital market's history - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
6 Prison inmates may vote in 2023 - INEC - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 Owo Massacre: Yorubas Are Not Cowards, We Haven't Lost Any War In Our History, Gani Adams Warns Terrorists Against Attacking South-West - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 HappeningNow: APC Muslim youths reject Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
9 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Zinoleesky – Loving You - Too Xclusive, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info