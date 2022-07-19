Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Unknown gunmen kidnap Traditional ruler in Abuja
Vanguard News  - Unknown Gunmen, suspected to be bandits have abducted the traditional ruler (District Head) of Kuchibuyi community in the outskirts in Bwari Area Council of FCT after shooting sporadically to ensure there was no resistance to their kidnap mission.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Again gunmen abduct traditional ruler in Abuja Nigerian Tribune:
Again gunmen abduct traditional ruler in Abuja
Gunmen kidnap  another  kidnap Traditional ruler in Abuja – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Gunmen kidnap  another  kidnap Traditional ruler in Abuja – The Sun Nigeria
Popular Traditional Ruler Kidnapped In Abuja (PICTURED) The Trent:
Popular Traditional Ruler Kidnapped In Abuja (PICTURED)
Unknown gunmen kidnap popular traditional ruler [PHOTO] Politics Nigeria:
Unknown gunmen kidnap popular traditional ruler [PHOTO]


   More Picks
1 2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics - Instablog 9ja, 16 hours ago
2 Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Peter Obi Celebrates His 61st Birthday (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 14 hours ago
4 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 9 hours ago
5 Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 NSCDC Apprehends Eight, Seizes Seven Trucks of Adulterated AGO in A’Ibom - This Day, 20 hours ago
7 I was depressed, contemplated suicide while recording my album – Omah Lay - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Redeemed Christian Church of God denies meeting/endorsing Tinubu and APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 CBN raises Interest Rate to 14%, the highest level since 2019, as Inflation Bites Nigerians - Legit, 10 hours ago
10 NNPC now free from institutional regulations, Buhari declares - The Punch, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info