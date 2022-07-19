Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CBN raises Interest Rate to 14%, the highest level since 2019, as Inflation Bites Nigerians
News photo Legit  - The Central Bank of Nigeria has decided to raise monetary policy rate (MPR) to the highest level in 3 years amid rising inflation and low purchasing power.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

CBN raises interest rates to 14% Vanguard News:
CBN raises interest rates to 14%
CBN Raises Interest Rate To 14% To Check Inflation Channels Television:
CBN Raises Interest Rate To 14% To Check Inflation
CBN raises interest rate to 14% The Punch:
CBN raises interest rate to 14%
CBN raises interest rate to 14%, blames inflation, low purchasing power Ripples Nigeria:
CBN raises interest rate to 14%, blames inflation, low purchasing power
CBN Raises Interest Rate To 14% ODU News:
CBN Raises Interest Rate To 14%
CBN Raises Interest Rate to 14% to Tame Surging Inflation The Will:
CBN Raises Interest Rate to 14% to Tame Surging Inflation
CBN Raises Interest Rates To 14 Percent Anaedo Online:
CBN Raises Interest Rates To 14 Percent


   More Picks
1 2023: Sowore's party, AAC picks reality TV star, Caroline Danjuma as running mate to Akwa Ibom gubernatorial candidate - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
2 APC Hoodlums Vandalise Shops In Osun Capital, Osogbo Over Traders' Alleged Refusal To Vote For Governor Oyetola - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics - Instablog 9ja, 9 hours ago
4 Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Live Blogging: Morocco Vs Nigeria – WAFCON 2022 Semi-final - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
6 El-Rufai blocked use of Arewa House in Kaduna - Peter Obi's supporters - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Wike has youthful exuberance and there are people inciting him - Sule Lamido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Peter Obi Celebrates His 61st Birthday (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
9 Lai Mohammed bashed for accusing Peter Obi of sponsoring EndSARS protest - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 "I clearly need more friends" DJ Cuppy says as she flies alone on private jet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
