Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No extra charges for capturing, processing of driving  licence, says FRSC
News Diary Online  - Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says there are no extra charges for capturing and  processing of driving  licence across the country.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No extra charges for capturing, processing of driving licence, says FRSC The Guardian:
No extra charges for capturing, processing of driving licence, says FRSC
No extra charges for capturing, processing of driving licence, says FRSC — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
No extra charges for capturing, processing of driving licence, says FRSC — NEWSVERGE
National Daily:
No extra charges for capturing, processing of driving licence, says FRSC
No Extra Charges For Capturing, Processing Driving Licence – FRSC The Tide:
No Extra Charges For Capturing, Processing Driving Licence – FRSC


   More Picks
1 2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
2 Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 DisCos using estimated billing for 57% electricity consumers: NERC - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
5 Nigerian singer, Asake joins American record label, Empire - Top Naija, 21 hours ago
6 2023: Incorporate our interest or lose bloc votes – Herdsmen to Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement - Legit, 20 hours ago
8 I was depressed, contemplated suicide while recording my album – Omah Lay - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Redeemed Christian Church of God denies meeting/endorsing Tinubu and APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Dangote Industries completes issuance of N187.6bn bonds, largest in Nigerian capital market's history - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info