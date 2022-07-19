Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Don’t test our will to defend ourselves, Gani Adams warns terrorists
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Insecurity: Don’t test our will to defend ourselves, Gani Adams warns terrorists

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has warned terrorists planning to attack the South-West region not to test the will of the ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gani Adams to terrorists: Don’t test our will to defend S-West Vanguard News:
Gani Adams to terrorists: Don’t test our will to defend S-West
Insecurity: Yorubas ready to wipe out terrorists attacking Southwest – Gani Adams Daily Post:
Insecurity: Yorubas ready to wipe out terrorists attacking Southwest – Gani Adams
Owo Massacre: Don The Sun:
Owo Massacre: Don't test will of Yoruba people to defend themselves, Gani Adams warns terrorists
Insecurity: Yorubas Ready To Wipe Out Terrorists Attacking Southwest – Gani Adams Tori News:
Insecurity: Yorubas Ready To Wipe Out Terrorists Attacking Southwest – Gani Adams
Gani Adams to terrorists: Don’t test our resolve to defend ourselves The Eagle Online:
Gani Adams to terrorists: Don’t test our resolve to defend ourselves


   More Picks
1 15 suspected armed robbers, cultists and drug dealers arrested in Ekiti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari - Prompt News, 11 hours ago
3 Dangote Industries completes issuance of N187.6bn bonds, largest in Nigerian capital market's history - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
4 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 DisCos using estimated billing for 57% electricity consumers: NERC - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
6 Nigerian singer, Asake joins American record label, Empire - Top Naija, 1 day ago
7 Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement - Legit, 23 hours ago
8 I was depressed, contemplated suicide while recording my album – Omah Lay - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Redeemed Christian Church of God denies meeting/endorsing Tinubu and APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 4 days after abduction, decomposing corpse of CAN chairman found in Kaduna - Daily Nigerian, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info