Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Redeemed Christian Church of God denies meeting/endorsing Tinubu and APC
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Redeemed Christian Church of God has denied meetingendorsing the All Progressives Congress and its Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. The church described claim of endorsing the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket as false, adding that its ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu, Adeboye Meet over Muslim-Muslim Ticket Adedayo Akinwale Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has met with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Chris This Day:
Tinubu, Adeboye Meet over Muslim-Muslim Ticket Adedayo Akinwale Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has met with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Chris
RCCG speaks on alleged meeting with APC presidential candidate, Tinubu Vanguard News:
RCCG speaks on alleged meeting with APC presidential candidate, Tinubu
Adeboye didn The Punch:
Adeboye didn't meet Tinubu, endorse any candidate - RCCG
Redeemed Christian Church of God denies meeting and endorsing Tinubu and APC Yaba Left Online:
Redeemed Christian Church of God denies meeting and endorsing Tinubu and APC
QuickRead: APC Muslim-Muslim ticket. Ripples Nigeria:
QuickRead: APC Muslim-Muslim ticket.
Redeemed Christian Church of God Denies Meeting/Endorsing Tinubu And APC Tori News:
Redeemed Christian Church of God Denies Meeting/Endorsing Tinubu And APC
Redeemed Christian Church of God denies meeting/endorsing Tinubu and APC Olajide TV:
Redeemed Christian Church of God denies meeting/endorsing Tinubu and APC
National Daily:
RCCG denies meeting/endorsing Tinubu and APC


   More Picks
1 2023: Sowore's party, AAC picks reality TV star, Caroline Danjuma as running mate to Akwa Ibom gubernatorial candidate - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
2 APC Hoodlums Vandalise Shops In Osun Capital, Osogbo Over Traders' Alleged Refusal To Vote For Governor Oyetola - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics - Instablog 9ja, 10 hours ago
4 Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Live Blogging: Morocco Vs Nigeria – WAFCON 2022 Semi-final - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
6 El-Rufai blocked use of Arewa House in Kaduna - Peter Obi's supporters - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Wike has youthful exuberance and there are people inciting him - Sule Lamido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Peter Obi Celebrates His 61st Birthday (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
9 Lai Mohammed bashed for accusing Peter Obi of sponsoring EndSARS protest - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 "I clearly need more friends" DJ Cuppy says as she flies alone on private jet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info