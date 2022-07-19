Post News
News at a Glance
New NNPC Ltd opening new vintages for partnerships – FG
News Diary Online
- The Federal Government has described the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd.) as a new dawn in the quest for growth and development [...]
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
New NNPC Ltd opening new vintages for partnerships – FG
Nigerian Observer:
New NNPC Ltd opening new vintages for partnerships – FG
News Verge:
New NNPC Ltd opening new vintages for partnerships – FG — NEWSVERGE
National Accord:
New NNPC Ltd opening new vintages for partnerships – FG
Odogwu Media's Blog:
New NNPC Ltd opening new vintages for partnerships – FG
National Daily:
New NNPC Ltd opening new vintages for partnerships – FG
More Picks
1
2023: Sowore's party, AAC picks reality TV star, Caroline Danjuma as running mate to Akwa Ibom gubernatorial candidate -
The Street Journal,
24 hours ago
2
2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics -
Instablog 9ja,
13 hours ago
3
El-Rufai blocked use of Arewa House in Kaduna - Peter Obi's supporters -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
4
Wike has youthful exuberance and there are people inciting him - Sule Lamido -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
Lai Mohammed bashed for accusing Peter Obi of sponsoring EndSARS protest -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
Peter Obi Celebrates His 61st Birthday (Photos) -
Naija Loaded,
11 hours ago
8
"I clearly need more friends" DJ Cuppy says as she flies alone on private jet -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement -
Legit,
10 hours ago
10
We will soon curb medical tourism - Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
