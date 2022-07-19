Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Court remands apprentice for allegedly defiling 3-year-old girl
Vanguard News
- An Iyaganku Family Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, ordered that an 18-year-old apprentice mechanic, Azeez Hammed, be remanded for allegedly
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Tori News:
Apprentice Remanded For Allegedly Defiling 3-year-old Girl
The Street Journal:
Court remands 18-year-old apprentice for defiling 3-year-old girl
The Eagle Online:
Court remands apprentice for allegedly defiling 3-year-old girl
Prompt News:
Court remands apprentice for allegedly defiling 3-year-old girl
More Picks
1
2023: Sowore's party, AAC picks reality TV star, Caroline Danjuma as running mate to Akwa Ibom gubernatorial candidate -
The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
2
2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics -
Instablog 9ja,
11 hours ago
3
El-Rufai blocked use of Arewa House in Kaduna - Peter Obi's supporters -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Wike has youthful exuberance and there are people inciting him - Sule Lamido -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
APC Hoodlums Vandalise Shops In Osun Capital, Osogbo Over Traders' Alleged Refusal To Vote For Governor Oyetola -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
6
Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Live Blogging: Morocco Vs Nigeria – WAFCON 2022 Semi-final -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
8
Peter Obi Celebrates His 61st Birthday (Photos) -
Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
9
Lai Mohammed bashed for accusing Peter Obi of sponsoring EndSARS protest -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
"I clearly need more friends" DJ Cuppy says as she flies alone on private jet -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...