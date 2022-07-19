Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court remands apprentice for allegedly defiling 3-year-old girl
News photo Vanguard News  - An Iyaganku Family Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, ordered that an 18-year-old apprentice mechanic, Azeez Hammed, be remanded for allegedly

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Apprentice Remanded For Allegedly Defiling 3-year-old Girl Tori News:
Apprentice Remanded For Allegedly Defiling 3-year-old Girl
Court remands 18-year-old apprentice for defiling 3-year-old girl The Street Journal:
Court remands 18-year-old apprentice for defiling 3-year-old girl
Court remands apprentice for allegedly defiling 3-year-old girl The Eagle Online:
Court remands apprentice for allegedly defiling 3-year-old girl
Court remands apprentice for allegedly defiling 3-year-old girl Prompt News:
Court remands apprentice for allegedly defiling 3-year-old girl


   More Picks
1 2023: Sowore's party, AAC picks reality TV star, Caroline Danjuma as running mate to Akwa Ibom gubernatorial candidate - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
2 2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics - Instablog 9ja, 11 hours ago
3 El-Rufai blocked use of Arewa House in Kaduna - Peter Obi's supporters - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Wike has youthful exuberance and there are people inciting him - Sule Lamido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 APC Hoodlums Vandalise Shops In Osun Capital, Osogbo Over Traders' Alleged Refusal To Vote For Governor Oyetola - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
6 Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Live Blogging: Morocco Vs Nigeria – WAFCON 2022 Semi-final - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
8 Peter Obi Celebrates His 61st Birthday (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
9 Lai Mohammed bashed for accusing Peter Obi of sponsoring EndSARS protest - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 "I clearly need more friends" DJ Cuppy says as she flies alone on private jet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info