OPL 245: Italian prosecutors drop $1.3 billion Eni Nigeria graft appeal
News photo The Guardian  - Italian prosecutors on Tuesday dropped a legal challenge over the acquittal of Eni and Shell, as well as managers including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, in a corruption case linked to a deal in Nigeria. Attorney General Celestina Gravina signalled the ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

