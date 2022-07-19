Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court adjourns suit challenging Zamfara PDP Governorship primary until July 26
News photo News Diary Online  - By Ishaq Zaki Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu of a Federal High Court, Gusau, on Tuesday adjourned until July 26, a suit challenging the credibility of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Pri…

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Court adjourns suit challenging Zamfara PDP Governorship primary until July 26 – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Court adjourns suit challenging Zamfara PDP Governorship primary until July 26 – The Sun Nigeria
Court adjourns hearing in suit challenging PDP governorship primary in Zamfara till July 26 Ripples Nigeria:
Court adjourns hearing in suit challenging PDP governorship primary in Zamfara till July 26
2023: Court adjourns suit challenging Zamfara PDP governorship primary Peoples Gazette:
2023: Court adjourns suit challenging Zamfara PDP governorship primary
Court adjourns suit challenging Zamfara PDP Governorship primary until July 26 Sundiata Post:
Court adjourns suit challenging Zamfara PDP Governorship primary until July 26


   More Picks
1 2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics - Instablog 9ja, 17 hours ago
2 Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Peter Obi Celebrates His 61st Birthday (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
4 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 11 hours ago
5 Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement - Legit, 15 hours ago
6 NSCDC Apprehends Eight, Seizes Seven Trucks of Adulterated AGO in A’Ibom - This Day, 21 hours ago
7 I was depressed, contemplated suicide while recording my album – Omah Lay - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Redeemed Christian Church of God denies meeting/endorsing Tinubu and APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 CBN raises Interest Rate to 14%, the highest level since 2019, as Inflation Bites Nigerians - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 NNPC now free from institutional regulations, Buhari declares - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info