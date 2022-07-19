Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Redeemed Church Debunks Report Pastor Adeboye Met Tinubu Over APC's Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Endorsed Him For President
News photo Sahara Reporters  - 2023: Redeemed Church Debunks Report Pastor Adeboye Met Tinubu Over APC's Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Endorsed Him For President

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu, Pastor Adeboye reportedly meet over Muslim-Muslim ticket The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu met with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Daily Times:
Tinubu, Pastor Adeboye reportedly meet over Muslim-Muslim ticket The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu met with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.
RCCG Denies Adeboye, Tinubu Meeting Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket Leadership:
RCCG Denies Adeboye, Tinubu Meeting Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket
RCCG clears air on alleged Tinubu, Adeboye meeting over Muslim-Muslim ticket Daily Post:
RCCG clears air on alleged Tinubu, Adeboye meeting over Muslim-Muslim ticket
2023 Presidency: Tinubu, Pastor Adeboye Reportedly Meet Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket Tori News:
2023 Presidency: Tinubu, Pastor Adeboye Reportedly Meet Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket
2023: Tinubu Meet Pastor Adeboye Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket￼￼ Independent:
2023: Tinubu Meet Pastor Adeboye Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket￼￼
2023 presidency: Tinubu, Pastor Adeboye reportedly meet over Muslim-Muslim ticket Nigerian Eye:
2023 presidency: Tinubu, Pastor Adeboye reportedly meet over Muslim-Muslim ticket
Muslim-Muslim ticket: RCCG clears air on alleged Tinubu, Adeboye meeting Pulse Nigeria:
Muslim-Muslim ticket: RCCG clears air on alleged Tinubu, Adeboye meeting
Adeboye Backs CAN, PFN’s Position On Muslim-Muslim Ticket The Will:
Adeboye Backs CAN, PFN’s Position On Muslim-Muslim Ticket
2023 Presidency: Tinubu Meet Pastor Adeboye Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket KOKO TV Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: Tinubu Meet Pastor Adeboye Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket
2023: Tinubu Visits Pastor Adeboye Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: Tinubu Visits Pastor Adeboye Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket
Pastor Adeboye Denies Endorsing Tinubu, Aligns With Position Of CAN On Muslim-Muslim Ticket The New Diplomat:
Pastor Adeboye Denies Endorsing Tinubu, Aligns With Position Of CAN On Muslim-Muslim Ticket
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: RCCG Speaks On Adeboye’s Rumoured Meeting With Tinubu Naija News:
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: RCCG Speaks On Adeboye’s Rumoured Meeting With Tinubu
Tinubu Visits Pastor Adeboye Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket Gist Punch:
Tinubu Visits Pastor Adeboye Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket
Muslim-Muslim ticket: RCCG speaks air on rumoured ‘Adeboye Within Nigeria:
Muslim-Muslim ticket: RCCG speaks air on rumoured ‘Adeboye's meeting with Tinubu’
Pastor #Adeboye Breaks Silence On Meeting And Endorsing #Tinubu For 2023 Muslim Muslim Ticket – #PeterObiAt61 The Genius Media:
Pastor #Adeboye Breaks Silence On Meeting And Endorsing #Tinubu For 2023 Muslim Muslim Ticket – #PeterObiAt61
RCCG reacts to report of Adeboye meeting with Tinubu over Muslim-Muslim ticket - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
RCCG reacts to report of Adeboye meeting with Tinubu over Muslim-Muslim ticket - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 2023: Redeemed Church Debunks Report Pastor Adeboye Met Tinubu Over APC's Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Endorsed Him For President - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Osun 2022: We lost the race because of internal crisis - APC chairman, Adamu - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 Owo Massacre: Yorubas Are Not Cowards, We Haven't Lost Any War In Our History, Gani Adams Warns Terrorists Against Attacking South-West - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
4 Kidnappers Demand N30 Million Ransom To Free 15 Abducted Enugu Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online, 7 hours ago
7 Strike: Buhari gives education minister 2 weeks to resolve issues with ASUU - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 Adeboye didn't meet Tinubu, endorse any candidate - RCCG - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 15 suspected armed robbers, cultists and drug dealers arrested in Ekiti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Prison inmates may vote in 2023 - INEC - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info