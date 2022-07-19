Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


19-year-old girl raped and brutally stabbed to death at home in Edo state (graphic videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 19-year-old woman was raped and brutally stabbed to death at her home in Agenebode, Edo state.

 

Precious Agbokhade was home alone on Sunday, July 17, after her parents and sibli

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

19-Year-Old Girl Raped And Stabbed To Death At Her Home In Edo State (Photo) Naija Loaded:
19-Year-Old Girl Raped And Stabbed To Death At Her Home In Edo State (Photo)
19-year-old Girl R$ped And Stabbed To Death At Her Home In Edo State (Photo) Tori News:
19-year-old Girl R$ped And Stabbed To Death At Her Home In Edo State (Photo)
19-year-old girl raped, stabbed to death at home in Edo The Street Journal:
19-year-old girl raped, stabbed to death at home in Edo
19-year-old girl reportedly raped and stabbed to death in Edo State (Video) Naija Parrot:
19-year-old girl reportedly raped and stabbed to death in Edo State (Video)


   More Picks
1 2023: Actress Nkechi Blessing addresses those criticizing her colleagues for participating in politics - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
2 Delta workers rape employer, kill her and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 DisCos using estimated billing for 57% electricity consumers: NERC - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
5 Nigerian singer, Asake joins American record label, Empire - Top Naija, 21 hours ago
6 2023: Incorporate our interest or lose bloc votes – Herdsmen to Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Portable apologises as Sam Larry denies him over one million boys statement - Legit, 20 hours ago
8 I was depressed, contemplated suicide while recording my album – Omah Lay - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Redeemed Christian Church of God denies meeting/endorsing Tinubu and APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Dangote Industries completes issuance of N187.6bn bonds, largest in Nigerian capital market's history - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info