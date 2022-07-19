Post News
News at a Glance
143 stranded Nigerian returnees from Libya arrive Lagos
Vanguard News
- 143 stranded Nigerian returnees from Libya arrive Lagos
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
143 Nigerians stranded in Libya arrive Lagos
The Punch:
143 Nigerians return from Libya
The Sun:
143 stranded Nigerians return from Libya – NEMA – The Sun Nigeria
Independent:
143 Nigerians Stranded In Libya Arrive Lagos
Ripples Nigeria:
Another batch of 143 Nigerians returns from Libya
Nigerian Eye:
143 Nigerians stranded in Libya arrive Lagos
Champion Newspapers:
143 stranded Nigerians in Libya arrive Lagos .
Pulse Nigeria:
143 Nigerians stranded in Libya arrive Lagos
Daily Nigerian:
143 stranded Nigerians return from Libya – NEMA
NPO Reports:
143 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya – NEMA
More Picks
1
2023: Redeemed Church Debunks Report Pastor Adeboye Met Tinubu Over APC's Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Endorsed Him For President -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
2
Osun 2022: We lost the race because of internal crisis - APC chairman, Adamu -
Legit,
16 hours ago
3
Owo Massacre: Yorubas Are Not Cowards, We Haven't Lost Any War In Our History, Gani Adams Warns Terrorists Against Attacking South-West -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
4
Kidnappers Demand N30 Million Ransom To Free 15 Abducted Enugu Farmers -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari -
The Eagle Online,
7 hours ago
7
Strike: Buhari gives education minister 2 weeks to resolve issues with ASUU -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
8
Adeboye didn't meet Tinubu, endorse any candidate - RCCG -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
15 suspected armed robbers, cultists and drug dealers arrested in Ekiti -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Prison inmates may vote in 2023 - INEC -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
