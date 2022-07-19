Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dangote Industries completes issuance of N187.6bn bonds, largest in Nigerian capital market's history
Daily Nigerian  - Dangote Industries Ltd, DIL, has announced the successful completion of the company’s N187.6 billion series 1 bond issuance. The bond is the largest corporate bond ever issued in the history of the Nigerian capital market.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

