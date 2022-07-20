Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Edo APC chieftain abducted while returning from farm
News photo The Punch  - The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ugu ward in the Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, Godwin Aigbogun, has been kidnapped by suspected hoodlums.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

