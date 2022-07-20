Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun: Oyetola To Engage No Fewer Than 50 Lawyers To Challenge Adeleke's Victory
News photo Naija News  - Kunle Adegoke, counsel to the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that the All Progressives (APC) candidate in the last Saturday's

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We’ll challenge Adeleke’s victory in court —Oyetola campaign DG Nigerian Tribune:
We’ll challenge Adeleke’s victory in court —Oyetola campaign DG
Osun Guber: Oyetola Allegedly Plans To Hire 50 Lawyers To Challenge Adeleke’s Victory Tori News:
Osun Guber: Oyetola Allegedly Plans To Hire 50 Lawyers To Challenge Adeleke’s Victory
Osun poll: Oyetola moves to hire 50 lawyers to challenge Adeleke’s victory The Street Journal:
Osun poll: Oyetola moves to hire 50 lawyers to challenge Adeleke’s victory
Osun Election: Oyetola Lines Up 50 Lawyers To Challenge Adeleke Talk Glitz:
Osun Election: Oyetola Lines Up 50 Lawyers To Challenge Adeleke's Victory In Court


   More Picks
1 'I wish my good friend a memorable birthday' -- Atiku hails Peter Obi at 61 - The Cable, 24 hours ago
2 NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
3 15 suspected armed robbers, cultists and drug dealers arrested in Ekiti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Dangote Industries completes issuance of N187.6bn bonds, largest in Nigerian capital market's history - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
6 Prison inmates may vote in 2023 - INEC - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 Owo Massacre: Yorubas Are Not Cowards, We Haven't Lost Any War In Our History, Gani Adams Warns Terrorists Against Attacking South-West - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 HappeningNow: APC Muslim youths reject Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
9 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Zinoleesky – Loving You - Too Xclusive, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info