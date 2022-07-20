Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'It's lack of respect for our Christian brothers, sisters' — APC Muslim youths reject Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate
News photo Vanguard News  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim youths have rejected the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

