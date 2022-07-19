Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fans gush as Sabinus splashes over N40 million on new Mercedes Benz SUV ride
Legit  - Sabinus got his fans excited after photos of his new lovely ride made it to the internet. The Funnyman coughed out about N40 million to get a Mercedes Benz SUV.

6 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Owo Massacre: Yorubas Are Not Cowards, We Haven't Lost Any War In Our History, Gani Adams Warns Terrorists Against Attacking South-West - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
4 15 suspected armed robbers, cultists and drug dealers arrested in Ekiti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Dangote Industries completes issuance of N187.6bn bonds, largest in Nigerian capital market's history - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 Prison inmates may vote in 2023 - INEC - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 HappeningNow: APC Muslim youths reject Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
8 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Zinoleesky – Loving You - Too Xclusive, 13 hours ago
10 4 days after abduction, decomposing corpse of CAN chairman found in Kaduna - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
