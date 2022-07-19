Newly married woman sets husband ablaze for allegedly cheating then commits suicide







The woman, known simply as Ife, suspected her husband Bolu of cheating so she left an angry note o Linda Ikeji Blog - A newlywed has killed her husband by setting him ablaze, then she committed suicide.The woman, known simply as Ife, suspected her husband Bolu of cheating so she left an angry note o



News Credibility Score: 99%