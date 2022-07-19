Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Newly married woman sets husband ablaze for allegedly cheating then commits suicide
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A newlywed has killed her husband by setting him ablaze, then she committed suicide.

 

The woman, known simply as Ife, suspected her husband Bolu of cheating so she left an angry note o

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Newly Married Woman Sets Husband Ablaze For Allegedly Cheating, Then Commits Suicide Tori News:
Newly Married Woman Sets Husband Ablaze For Allegedly Cheating, Then Commits Suicide
Newly Married Woman Commits Suicide After Setting Husband Ablaze Over Alleged Infidelity Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Newly Married Woman Commits Suicide After Setting Husband Ablaze Over Alleged Infidelity
Newly married woman commits suicide after setting husband ablaze for cheating on her The Street Journal:
Newly married woman commits suicide after setting husband ablaze for cheating on her
Newly married woman Ife, sets her husband Bolu ablaze for allegedly cheating then commits suicide in Osogbo, Osun state Gist Reel:
Newly married woman Ife, sets her husband Bolu ablaze for allegedly cheating then commits suicide in Osogbo, Osun state
Newly Married Woman Sets Husband Ablaze For ‘Cheating’ Then Kills Self | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Newly Married Woman Sets Husband Ablaze For ‘Cheating’ Then Kills Self | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 'I wish my good friend a memorable birthday' -- Atiku hails Peter Obi at 61 - The Cable, 24 hours ago
2 NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
3 15 suspected armed robbers, cultists and drug dealers arrested in Ekiti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Dangote Industries completes issuance of N187.6bn bonds, largest in Nigerian capital market's history - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
6 Prison inmates may vote in 2023 - INEC - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 Owo Massacre: Yorubas Are Not Cowards, We Haven't Lost Any War In Our History, Gani Adams Warns Terrorists Against Attacking South-West - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 HappeningNow: APC Muslim youths reject Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
9 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Zinoleesky – Loving You - Too Xclusive, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info