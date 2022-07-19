Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Runtown's son, Zamar had an injury near his eye after he slipped and fell while running.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“My poor baby can’t see” – Singer Runtown’s son suffers eye injury
Pulse Nigeria:
'My poor baby can't see' - Runtown's son suffers eye injury
Top Naija:
My poor baby boy can’t see – Runtown’s son suffers eye injury
Naija Parrot:
Runtown’s son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running
Gist Lovers:
“My poor baby can’t see”– Singer Runtown’s son suffers eye injury
Talk Glitz:
Runtown's Son Suffers Eye Injury
Mojidelano:
Runtown’s Son Suffers Injury On The Eye
iBrand TV:
Singer Runtown’s Son Suffers Eye Injury
Mp3 Bullet:
Runtown's Baby Mama cries out as their son suffers eye injury
GL Trends:
Runtown’s Baby Mama rants as their son suffers eye injury
Kemi Filani Blog:
My poor baby can’t see – Singer Runtown’s son suffers eye injury
