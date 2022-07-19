Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Amnesty International Slams Buhari Government Over South-East Killings, Demands Justice For Victims
Sahara Reporters  - The global human rights organisation, Amnesty International has slammed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government and the security agencies for failing to investigate the alleged killings in the South-East by the regional security outfit, ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Amnesty International knocks FG over South-East killings The Punch:
Amnesty International knocks FG over South-East killings
Extrajudicial executions in South East must stop – Amnesty International Daily Trust:
Extrajudicial executions in South East must stop – Amnesty International
Amnesty International Berates  FG over South-east Killings . This Day:
Amnesty International Berates  FG over South-east Killings .
Amnesty International Slams Buhari Govt Over Killings In South-East Naija News:
Amnesty International Slams Buhari Govt Over Killings In South-East


   More Picks
1 Owo Massacre: Yorubas Are Not Cowards, We Haven't Lost Any War In Our History, Gani Adams Warns Terrorists Against Attacking South-West - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
4 15 suspected armed robbers, cultists and drug dealers arrested in Ekiti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Dangote Industries completes issuance of N187.6bn bonds, largest in Nigerian capital market's history - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 Prison inmates may vote in 2023 - INEC - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 HappeningNow: APC Muslim youths reject Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
8 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Zinoleesky – Loving You - Too Xclusive, 13 hours ago
10 4 days after abduction, decomposing corpse of CAN chairman found in Kaduna - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info