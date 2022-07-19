Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How did we get here? - Rapper CDQ laments about the rising cost of living without a rise in minimum wage
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf aka CDQ has taken to his Twitter handle to lament the rising cost of living. The rapper stated that things are getting more costly while the minimum wage is not rising correspondingly.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

