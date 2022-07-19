Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari
The Eagle Online  - Malam Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, made this known on Tuesday at a media chat.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari The Guardian:
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari Ripples Nigeria:
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari Prompt News:
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari News Diary Online:
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari The News Guru:
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari National Accord:
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari Pulse Nigeria:
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari Daily Nigerian:
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari - P.M. News PM News:
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari - P.M. News
#NNPC Ltd To Disclose New Asset Base – #Kyari The Genius Media:
#NNPC Ltd To Disclose New Asset Base – #Kyari
NNPC Ltd to Disclose New Asset Base – Kyari NPO Reports:
NNPC Ltd to Disclose New Asset Base – Kyari
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari Nigerian Pilot:
NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari


   More Picks
1 'I wish my good friend a memorable birthday' -- Atiku hails Peter Obi at 61 - The Cable, 24 hours ago
2 NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
3 15 suspected armed robbers, cultists and drug dealers arrested in Ekiti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Prison inmates may vote in 2023 - INEC - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Owo Massacre: Yorubas Are Not Cowards, We Haven't Lost Any War In Our History, Gani Adams Warns Terrorists Against Attacking South-West - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 HappeningNow: APC Muslim youths reject Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 Bread scarcity looms as bakers shut down operations - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Zinoleesky – Loving You - Too Xclusive, 11 hours ago
10 4 days after abduction, decomposing corpse of CAN chairman found in Kaduna - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info